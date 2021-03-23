Biden: Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines

President Joe Biden said it’s time to put politics aside and federally ban assault weapons again, during “live” remarks that came the day after a gunman killed 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado grocery store, including a police officer.

“This is not and should not be a partisan issue,” Biden said. “It’s an American issue.”

On Tuesday, Boulder police identified the 21-year-old accused killer as Ahmad Al Aiwi Alissa of Colorado. His brother called him “deeply disturbed.”

Biden noted he was serving in the United States Senate when Congress enacted an assault weapons ban in 1994, which stayed in place until it expired in 2004.

The ban was not enough to stop the mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado in 1999.

The massacre of 20 first graders at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut in 2012 was not enough to bring it back.

“Assault weapons are designed for the battlefield,” according to the home page at the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Violence. They’re meant “to kill more people quickly and efficiently.”

The site was founded by former U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot in the head outside a Tucson grocery in 2011 during a constituent “meet and greet.”

It seemed that mass shootings had stopped during the chaos of 2020, when a global pandemic and social unrest rocked American society to its core.

But in 2021, so far, there have been six mass shootings where four or more people were killed.

Just last week, eight people were murdered in three separate shootings at spas near Atlanta. Six of the victims were Asian women. The accused shooter blamed the carnage on his sex addiction.

“We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines” that are capable of holding dozens of bullets, Biden said.

His remarks came the same day the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on gun violence.

Chairman Dick Durbin called gun violence a “public health crisis.”

Even though the U.S. Senate now has a narrow Democratic majority, Biden may still face a tough battle on gun control.

Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana was asked about the Colorado mass shooting on his way into the hearing.

“What some of my Democratic colleagues want to do is basically get rid of the right to bear arms to stop the killing,” Kennedy said. “They suggest that 100 million-plus Americans who own guns are dangerous people,” Kennedy added. “I don’t think that’s fair.”

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who represents the state where Sandy Hook happened, said a new generation of gun control advocates has groups, such as the National Rifle Association, running scared.

“Our opponents are on their heels,” Blumenthal said. “The NRA is declaring financial and moral bankruptcy. I think potentially we’re at the dawn of a new era.”