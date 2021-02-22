Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen have launched a podcast

NEW YORK — Spotify says former President Barack Obama and iconic rocker Bruce Springsteen are making an eight-episode podcast of conversations recorded at Springsteen’s home studio in New Jersey.
They talk about their upbringings, racism, fatherhood and even recall a White House singalong around a piano.
The first two episodes of #RenegadesPodcast with President @BarackObama and @Springsteen are out right now 🤯 https://t.co/piXieqnYrJ pic.twitter.com/RWIqkLx3tH— Spotify (@Spotify) February 22, 2021
The podcast is called “Renegades: Born in the USA” and is produced by Obama’s production company, Higher Ground.
Obama said they both felt like outsiders growing up, and turned to their chosen fields to find their voices.
The two met when Springsteen did fundraising concerts during Obama’s presidential campaigns.
As president, Obama gave Springsteen the Medal of Freedom in 2016 in a ceremony where almost two dozen people were honored.
“It is a personal, in-depth discussion between two friends exploring their pasts, their beliefs, and the country that they love — as it was, as it is, and as it ought to be going forward,” Spotify said in a written statement, adding the two men “have formed a deep friendship since they first met on the campaign trail in 2008.”
Spotify made the first two podcast episodes available on Monday.
The audio streaming service has gotten heavily into podcast and announced other deals on Monday, including a “Batman Unburied” series produced with DC Comics.