HOLBROOK, N.Y. -- As the nation mourns the death of 22-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, a memorial visitation for her will be held on Long Island and is open to the public.

The Long Island native’s father said services will be held on Sept. 26 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Moloney’s Holbrook Funeral Home.