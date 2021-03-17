Mars rover sends back grinding, squealing sounds of driving

AP U.S. Headlines

by: MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This Mar. 7, 2021 photo provided by NASA shows tire tracks left by the Mars Perseverance rover. The rover has sent back the first-ever sounds of driving on the red planet. The grinding, clanking, banging noises are part of a 16-minute raw audio feed released Wednesday, March 17, 2021 by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s newest Mars rover has sent back the first-ever sounds of driving on the red planet — a grinding, clanking, banging affair that by Earth standards would be pretty worrisome.

The noises made by Perseverance’s six metal wheels and suspension on the first test drive two weeks ago are part of a 16-minute raw audio feed released Wednesday by Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

“If I heard these sounds driving my car, I’d pull over and call for a tow,” Dave Gruel, an engineer on the rover team, said in a written NASA statement. “But if you take a minute to consider what you’re hearing and where it was recorded, it makes perfect sense.”

Perseverance — the biggest, most advanced rover ever sent to Mars — landed near an ancient river delta on Feb. 18 to search for signs of past life. Samples will be taken from the most promising rocks for eventual return to Earth.

The rover carries two microphones. One already has captured the sounds of wind and rock-zapping lasers, the other was meant to record the descent and landing. This second mike didn’t pick up any sounds of the rover’s arrival at Mars, but managed to record the first test drive March 4.

The driving audio contains a unexpected high-pitched scratching noise, according to NASA. Engineers are trying to figure it out.

Before it starts drilling into rocks for core samples, Perseverance will drop off an experimental tag-along helicopter, named Ingenuity. The helicopter will attempt the first powered, controlled flight on another planet sometime next month.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Tips to boost your mood and inspire happiness

Heavy rain Thursday before sun returns Friday, through the weekend

Up and down temps ahead for tri-state

Bias not ruled out in Atlanta spa shootings

Much needed rain is on the way

Atlanta shooting suspect says he targeted massage parlors because of sex addiction

Waka Flocka Flame, Tammy Rivera talk new music, season 2 of 'Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka'

The show must go on in Nickelodeon's 'Drama Club'

'Stock Up Kids' talk financial literacy and narrowing the wealth cap