Judge rules in favor of Vanessa Bryant in deadly helicopter crash photos suit

AP U.S. Headlines
Posted: / Updated:
Vanessa Laine Bryant, Kobe Bryant

FILE – In this March 4, 2018, file photo, Vanessa Laine Bryant, left, and Kobe Bryant arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge in California has ruled that Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, can obtain the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who allegedly shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter Gianna and seven others.

An effort by Los Angeles County lawyers to keep the deputies’ names under seal was rejected Monday by U.S. District Judge John F. Walter, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The ruling means the names and details from an internal affairs investigation of the deputies could be added to Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against the county and the Sheriff’s Department. The county, however, can appeal the decision.

Kobe Bryant and the others were killed Jan. 26, 2020, when the helicopter they were aboard crashed west of Los Angeles in the hills of Calabasas.

The Times later reported that an investigation found deputies shared photos of victims’ remains. Vanessa Bryant sued, seeking damages for negligence and invasion of privacy.

County lawyers argued that the deputies’ names should remain under seal because releasing them would make it easy for hackers to locate their personal information and addresses.

The judge wrote that Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s “promise to publicly release the (internal affairs bureau) report after the conclusion of the investigation undermines Defendants’ purported concern in the disclosure of the limited excerpts at issue here.”

The judge also wrote that the public has a vested interest in assessing the truthfulness of allegations of police misconduct.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Cooler Wednesday but spring-like stretch continues

House plans to pass $1.9T relief bill

New Yorkers 60 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine this week: Cuomo

LIRR reverses schedule changes after riders, Gov. Cuomo express disatisfaction

6th woman complains of Cuomo misconduct: Report

Search on for missing Brooklyn woman

New York expands vaccine eligibility

New ranked choice voting system raises concerns

Relief comes for taxi medallion owners, but is it enough?

@PIX11News on Twitter