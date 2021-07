MANHATTAN – It's been exactly one year since homeless New Yorkers moved into the Lucerne Hotel on the Upper West Side, a move that's been controversial from the state. And while the hotel no longer houses the homeless, advocates say more needs need to be done as the city transfers even more homeless individuals into congregate shelters starting Monday.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams was joined by activists outside the hotel.

“Stop moving people like they're just commodities and chess and checker pieces,” Williams said. “These are human beings!”

Corinne Low, co-founder of UWS Open Hearts, said immediate help from Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo is possible.

"They're doing this at the same time as they have two really important tools at their disposal to get people into housing,” Low said.