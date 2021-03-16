Bulgaria, US Secret Service in counterfeit money raid

AP U.S. Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

In this photo provided by Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, a policemen takes a photo of counterfeit money at a printing office in a university in Sofia. Bulgarian authorities say they have seized high-quality forged banknotes produced at a printing office in a university in the Bulgarian capital. In a joint operation with U.S. Secret Service, Bulgarian police detained two people and seized a printing machine and equipment for printing money, along with large amounts of counterfeit U.S. dollar and euro notes. (Bulgarian Interior Ministry via AP)

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Police seized high-quality forged banknotes produced at a printing office at a university in Bulgaria’s capital, authorities said Tuesday.

In a joint operation with the U.S. Secret Service, Bulgarian police detained two people and seized a printing machine and equipment for printing money, along with large amounts of counterfeit U.S. dollar and euro notes.

“The value of the seized currency is impressive. The material evidence speaks of serious criminal activity,” Sofia police chief Georgi Hadzhiev said Tuesday.

The amount of counterfeit money seized is $4 million and 3.6 million euros, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Police believe that the two suspects are part of a larger criminal enterprise, dealing in the trafficking of counterfeit dollars to Ukraine, and of euros to Western Europe.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Con Todo Press: Children's books amplifying underrepresented communities

Hoboken mom brings awareness to COVID 'long-haulers'

Chill continue Tuesday, but a weekend warm-up on the way

7 Day Forecast

First look at the weekend

Vatican: Clergy cannot bless same-sex unions

'Zero Chill' star Grace Beedie talks new Netflix series

Actor Noel Clarke talks three-part special event for the CW's 'Bulletproof'

Jersey City mayor talks school reopening, vaccine rollout plan