The Biden administration offered humanitarian relief to Ukrainians in the United States on Thursday, which could protect as many as 30,000 people from being deported.

Ukrainians can remain for up to 18 months under the federal program known as Temporary Protected Status.

“Russia’s premeditated and unprovoked attack on Ukraine has resulted in an ongoing war, senseless violence” that has forced Ukrainians “to seek refuge in other countries,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said.

The program is for people fleeing ongoing armed conflict, environmental disasters, or extraordinary and temporary conditions. As many as 30,000 Ukrainians may benefit, according to The Migration Policy Institute.

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, called it “a concrete show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.”

“Protecting Ukrainian families from deportation is the least we can do amid a Russian onslaught that has targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure,” she said.

Refugee advocates applauded the move.

In New York City, the Ukrainian flag can be spotted up and down Brighton Beach Avenue.

With 60,000 Ukrainian-Americans, Brighton Beach is home to the largest Ukrainian population within New York City. This tight-knit community is known as Little Odessa, named after the port city of the same name along the Black Sea in southern Ukraine.

New Yorkers are finding creative ways to show their support. In the window of boutique Exclusive Women’s Wear, the mannequins are dressed in yellow and blue. Khrystyna Vasylyshyn, the shop owner, says it’s hard to do anything but think about what’s going on overseas.

“They are so brave,” Vasylyshyn said. “I’m so proud to be Ukrainian, I’m so thankful to everyone who is fighting whether you’re in the army or just at home.”

While the world watches in horror as Vladimir Putin reigns terror on Ukraine, there are New Yorkers deep with anxiety and concern, worried about their family overseas.

Vasylyshyn can’t bear to ask loved ones, currently in Ukraine, if they’re afraid.

“I don’t have the heart to ask them that, I’m just asking how they are holding on, to support them, telling them it’s going to be ok,” Vasylyshyn said.

The searing images of what has happened to Ukraine weighs heavily.

A Ukrainian-American New Yorker, named Lana, told PIX11 News she has been in touch with her family.

“They’re in bomb shelters, they got bombarded, said Lana. “For now they’re ok, but they’re waiting [to see] if there’s going to be more invasion.”

Many people PIX11 encountered didn’t even want to utter the name Putin. They hold him responsible for the pain and suffering of countless Ukrainians. There is deep anger at the man and his inner circle but not anger at the Russian people as a whole. Citizens of two countries are just caught in the middle.

“My husband is Russian,” Lana said. “I’m trying not to hate Russian people because it’s not them, it’s government, it’s politics, it’s not Russians themselves, I don’t think they hate Ukrainians and Ukrainians don’t hate Russians.