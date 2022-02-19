Anti-war groups protest, tell U.S. not to get involved amid Russian aggression

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dozens gathered inside Grand Central Terminal on Saturday, hoping to send a message to United States leaders: focus on the country’s own problems and don’t get involved in a war with Russia over Ukraine.

“We want to stop and end the senseless ‘you know what’ wars before it starts,” organizer Zool Zulkowski said.

As tensions mount on the Ukraine border, tensions are also mounting on American soil. Anti-war groups say they don’t want another Afghanistan.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the Munich Security Conference, and also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The two leaders discussed Russia’s military presence around Ukraine.

Harris said she was reaffirming the U.S. commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty. Additionally, she outlined the measures the United States is prepared to take should de-escalation not happen immediately, including significant sanctions.

