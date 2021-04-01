Adoption pending for stray dog who went viral after stealing unicorn toy

A stray dog named Sisu has gone viral for entering a store five times to steal a stuffed unicorn before being brought to a North Carolina animal shelter along with his favorite toy, photos taken on March 25 show.

Raleigh photographer Shannon Johnstone, who works with homeless animals and highlights county shelters’ rescue efforts, documented Sisu’s affection for his unicorn companion, which was gifted to him by an animal control officer who was called to the store, according to Johnstone.

“On Thursday morning, I read a story about Sisu in the local newspaper and I emailed the shelter to see if I could come out and meet him and the animal control officer who bought the unicorn for him,” she told Storyful. “It was her day off, but she came in so I could get some photos of them together.”

(Credit: Shannon Johnstone via Storyful)

(Credit: Shannon Johnstone via Storyful)

(Credit: Shannon Johnstone via Storyful)

(Credit: Shannon Johnstone via Storyful)

(Credit: Shannon Johnstone via Storyful)

(Credit: Shannon Johnstone via Storyful)

(Credit: Shannon Johnstone via Storyful)

(Credit: Shannon Johnstone via Storyful)

“I got to talk to Officer Lane,” Johnstone wrote in a Facebook caption. “She purchased the unicorn with her own money, and said, ‘Well, it is what he wanted.’”

While Sisu’s adoption is pending, Duplin County Animal Shelter is welcoming visitors to meet other animals in need of a home.

