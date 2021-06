9-year-old boy dies after being shot in head by sibling

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 9-year-old Mississippi boy died after he was accidentally shot by his 2-year-old sibling, the Madison County Coroner has confirmed.

The incident happened on 117 Hargon St. in Canton on Wednesday afternoon. According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the mother was inside visiting a friend when the toddler got a hold of the gun. The Ashton Walden was shot in the head.

Photo Courtesy of Canton Public School District

“I never get used to a kid being shot,” Chief Brown said. “Never ever. We’re not used to no one getting shot, it’s just something that you see different every day. The world has changed so much and there’s just so much going on.”

The mother was taken into police custody for negligence charges.

The Canton Public School District has released the following statement.

The Canton Public School District sends its heartfelt sympathy and prayers to the family and friends of Ashton Walden. We are saddened to share the loss of our rising third grader who attended Reuben B. Myers Canton School of Arts & Sciences. He will truly be missed.