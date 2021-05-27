HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — NAACP, state and local officials are denouncing what they call continued racism at an Amazon warehouse construction site in Connecticut where an eighth noose has been found.

Connecticut NAACP President Scot X. Esdaile said the latest noose was found Wednesday morning at the site in Windsor, despite additional security measures having been added last weekend when Amazon shut the property.

A seventh noose was found hanging over a beam at the site last week.

Amazon said it has closed the location again to allow the FBI to investigate.

The latest noose was found on the same day NAACP officials were to meet with workers about safety and security at the site.

Windsor police said they are working with the FBI and state police. A reward has been doubled to $100,000 for information leading to the identification of the culprits. The first noose was found at the site last month.