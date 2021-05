SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 6-year-old girl who was fatally shot by her toddler sibling in Alabama was identified by authorities on Tuesday.

Bella Callaway was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old sibling on Monday inside their home in Maylene, officials said.

A funeral service was held on Thursday at Currie Jefferson Memorial in Hoover.

A GoFundMe page was also set up to help Bella’s family cover the funeral costs.