10 dogs, mostly pit bulls, found in trash bags in ditch, sheriff says

National News

by: Kaitlyn Luna, WBTW,

Posted: / Updated:

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – Authorities launched an investigation after 10 dogs, mostly pit bulls, were found wrapped in trash bags and thrown into a ditch in North Carolina.

The dogs were found while volunteers were cleaning up along the side of the road during Robeson County’s “Operation Spring Cleaning,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

“Sadly and under current investigation was the discovery of 10 dogs (mostly, but not all pit-bulls) wrapped in trash bags and thrown alongside a ditch bank,” said the sheriff, describing pictures of black bags in the water. He added, “But we won’t display the dogs themselves.”

Wilkins said along with the dogs, a total of 1,545 large bags of trash were collected during the cleanup. Over 200 tires were picked up, several refrigerators and stoves and a new 65-inch TV still in the box were recovered.

Warning: This video contains graphic footage and that may be disturbing to some.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Celebrating National Nutrition Month with flavors from around the world

1 resident dead, 1 firefighter missing in massive fire at Rockland senior care facility

How to help kids adjust to in-person learning

Kathryn Garcia talks mayoral run, anti-Asian attacks, food insecurity

Gorgeous, mile Tuesday before storm system moves in

Monday forecast: Return of the G

Multiple killed in Colorado shooting, officials say

'Go back to your country': The long history of anti-Asian bigotry in the U.S.

Mild, sunny Tuesday ahead before next storm system makes its way into the region

@PIX11News on Twitter