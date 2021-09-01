1 student injured in North Carolina school shooting: officials

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One student was injured in a shooting at a North Carolina high school Wednesday, authorities said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the shooting occurred Wednesday at Mount Tabor High School and the campus had been secured.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough told reporters that a student was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound from the shooting inside the school but did not address the student’s condition.

The sheriff said the suspect was not in custody and he did not know if the suspect was a student.

Police blocked roads to the school and numerous emergency vehicles were on the scene.