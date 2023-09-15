(NEXSTAR) – Burger fans can treat themselves to free or discounted food this coming Monday thanks to a made-up, quasi-holiday that was almost certainly conceived by a PR firm.

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18, fast-food chains including McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King (among others) are offering deals and discounts on their signature cheeseburgers. And, in some cases, those same offers are being extended to customers for several days afterward.

Looking to sink your teeth into a few cheap cheeseburgers in the coming days? Stop by one of the restaurant chains below to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, just as that PR firm likely intended.

Burger King

Burger King is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with a whole week of deals. On Sept. 18, customers who belong to the brand’s Royal Perks rewards club (which is free to join) can get a free cheeseburger with the purchase of any other items valued at $1 or more, The Daily Meal reported. Guests can check the app for additional daily deals on Whopper Jrs, Whoppers, onion rings and family bundles through Sept. 24.

BurgerFi

Guests who purchase any “Freestyle Beverage” at BurgerFi on Sept. 18 can treat themselves to the chain’s signature double cheeseburger for just $3. The offer is valid in-restaurant only, and customers must mention the deal upon ordering.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s customers who order through the chain’s app can redeem 50-cent double cheeseburgers (one per customer) at participating restaurants on Sept. 18.

Wayback Burgers

On Sept. 18, Wayback Burgers is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on its “Classic” burger (a double cheeseburger) for customers who purchase online, in-person, or through the Wayback app. Customers are instructed to use the code BOGOCLASS when ordering online.

Wendy’s

Customers who make any purchase at participating Wendy’s restaurants between Sept. 18 through Sept. 22 will be offered the chance to add a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger to the order for just 1 cent more. The offer, however, must be redeemed via the Wendy’s app or website.

White Castle

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, White Castle is offering buy-one-get-one cheese sliders at participating restaurants from Sept. 18 through Sept. 20. Customers will need to present a valid coupon from White Castle’s website.