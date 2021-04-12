Multiple victims in Tennessee high school shooting, including an officer, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Knoxville school shooting scene

Police say multiple people including an officer were shot Monday at a high school in the east Tennessee city of Knoxville (Knoxville Police Department)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Multiple people, including an officer, were shot Monday at a high school in the east Tennessee city of Knoxville, police said.

The Knoxville Police Department tweeted that authorities were on the scene of the shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. The online posting said a Knoxville Police Department officer was reported among the victims.

Police urged people to avoid the area. Details remained sketchy and news outlets showed numerous police and emergency vehicles at the scene.

