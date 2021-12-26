Mulchfest begins in NYC: How to recycle your Christmas tree

NEWY YORK — Tis the season for figuring out what to do with that old Christmas tree.

Mulchfest began in New York City Sunday, giving New Yorkers a way to recycle their Christmas trees through Jan. 9, 2022.

When trees are brought to select locations, they are broken down into wood chips that are then used to nourish other trees, according to the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation.

Those looking to keep the mulch can bring their tree to a chipping site on chipping weekend, Saturday Jan. 8 and Sunday Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants will receive a bag of mulch.

More than 29,000 trees were recycled in 2020, parks officials stated online.

Click here for a list of Mulchfest locations in all five boroughs, and here to volunteer.