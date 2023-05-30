BROOKLYN (PIX11) – A MTA worker is being hailed a hero after he saved a man who was pushed onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn.

A bystander and Brooklyn native said she was there to witness the moment a homeless man walked up to the man and hit him in the head and then pushed him onto the subway tracks.

Police later caught up with the man who allegedly pushed the bystander onto the tracks and described him as an “emotionally disturbed individual” according to the NYPD. He is now under observation at a local hospital.

Angel Oquendo, The MTA worker who swopped in to save the day was not ready to share his thoughts on the situation.

PIX11 NEWS caught up with his neighbors who say he’s one of a kind.

Oquendo, along with 18 other MTA workers were honored by Governor Kathy Hochul for their life-saving actions in responding to the shooting at the 36 St station on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.