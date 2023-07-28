QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Service changes result in detours for riders and improvements to the system.

A big one is taking shape in a busy neighborhood in Queens. The next phase of work at Queensboro Plaza requires some route alterations. The actual station complex for the 7, N, and W trains is more than 105 years old. It’s getting a major remodel, which has needed some weekend closures this year. The next phase begins Monday at 5 a.m. and will require weekday accommodation.

Manhattan-bound 7, N and W trains will bypass Queensboro Plaza for 2 weeks. Queens-bound service will remain the same. Crews are rebuilding the Manhattan-bound platform.

“It is busier,” said Hannah, a Queens commuter. “It’s the right thing to do to make sure more people can use it. It’s important to have more elevators and be more it is a short term and well worth it,” she said on the platform.

The view around the station in Long Island City is always changing. Construction of new residential buildings has been happening continuously for years.

Changes are also coming to the Mezzanine and pedestrian bridges. By mid-2024, two new elevators are set to be in service. That will make the station complex fully accessible. The MTA has dozens of elevator projects set to begin. Three officially opened this past week, including uptown at Dyckman on the 1 train.

“We are advancing accessibility projects at an unprecedented rate, which will have enormous benefits for riders with disabilities, caregivers with strollers, visitors with luggage, and many others who rely on elevators and ramps at accessible stations. This next phase of construction brings us closer to another fully accessible station, and a critical transfer complex at that,” said MTA Chief Accessibility Officer and Senior Advisor Quemuel Arroyo.

Other parts of the project will require some other service changes in the future.

The two-week closure begins at 5 a.m. Monday and runs until Monday, August 14th.

Manhattan-bound trains skip Queensboro Plaza and continue directly to the next station on the lines. The detour into Manhattan is just a block away at Queens Plaza, with the E, M, and R trains; all accessible stations.

“The demolition, removal, and releveling of this island platform is labor intensive and requires a service outage to allow the concrete to properly set,” said MTA Construction and Development President Jamie Torres-Springer.“

The agency says Queensboro Plaza has high ridership, serving around 97,000 riders on an average weekday as measured in May. That includes customers who swipe in at this station and those transfers between the lines at the busy complex.