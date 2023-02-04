MT. WASHINGTON, N.H. – Mount Washington, the highest peak in the Northeast, recorded -108.4 degrees Fahrenheit–the coldest wind chill in the history of the United States on Friday when an arctic air mass hit New England.
According to the Mount Washington Observatory, a new record-low air temperature (for the date) was recorded on Saturday at -47.2 degrees Fahrenheit at 1:49 a.m.
Aside from yesterday (Friday, February 3 with a temp of 40 degrees), the previous daily low record of -32 degrees Fahrenheit was set in 1963. On the following day in 1963, February 4, the record was set at -35 degrees.
The wind chill record was broken when wind chills dropped to -108.4 degrees early Saturday morning. The previous record was -102.7 degrees Fahrenheit.
The all-time record actual air temperature for Mount Washington still stands at -50 degrees.
“Needless to say, such conditions will pose a great risk to anyone that plans on venturing to the higher summits. With such extreme conditions expected, a wind chill warning will remain in effect through noon on Sunday,” the observatory website reads.