MT. WASHINGTON, N.H. – Mount Washington, the highest peak in the Northeast, recorded -108.4 degrees Fahrenheit–the coldest wind chill in the history of the United States on Friday when an arctic air mass hit New England.

According to the Mount Washington Observatory, a new record-low air temperature (for the date) was recorded on Saturday at -47.2 degrees Fahrenheit at 1:49 a.m.

(Courtesy: Mount Washington Observatory mountwashington.org)

Aside from yesterday (Friday, February 3 with a temp of 40 degrees), the previous daily low record of -32 degrees Fahrenheit was set in 1963. On the following day in 1963, February 4, the record was set at -35 degrees.

The wind chill record was broken when wind chills dropped to -108.4 degrees early Saturday morning. The previous record was -102.7 degrees Fahrenheit.

MWOBS REAL-TIME SUMMIT CONDITIONS:

DATA: See live meteorological data from the Mount Washington Summit »

WEBCAMS: View live Mount Washington webcams »

The all-time record actual air temperature for Mount Washington still stands at -50 degrees.

“Needless to say, such conditions will pose a great risk to anyone that plans on venturing to the higher summits. With such extreme conditions expected, a wind chill warning will remain in effect through noon on Sunday,” the observatory website reads.

Our daily record low of -32F (set in 1963) has already been broken and is expected to plunge even lower overnight. You can track how low ambient air temperatures go on our Current Summit Conditions page: https://t.co/19MbrZ7kZm

Or view the weather live at: https://t.co/jIS6eKA0ix pic.twitter.com/PtUIn2AzTp — Mount Washington Observatory (MWO) (@MWObs) February 3, 2023