BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An MS-13 member died on Sunday after he was found unresponsive at a federal jail facility in Brooklyn, officials said.

Erasmo Humberto Lima-Martinez, who’d been at Metropolitan Detention Center since May 3, was rushed from MDC to a hospital for treatment, Federal Bureau of Prisons officials said. He was pronounced dead by hospital staff. His cause of death was not immediately clear, but no staff or other inmates were injured.

Lima-Martinez, 35, was sentenced in Ohio to 210 months behind bars for murder in aid of racketeering charges, officials said. He and other MS-13 members attacked and killed a 17-year-old high school student in 2015. Wilson Villeda’s body was buried in a shallow grave.

Lima-Martinez also trafficked cocaine, marijuana and heroin, authorities said. He was one of 23 people charged in an indictment.