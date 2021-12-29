Mother’s message after losing two children to COVID

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (WDAF) — Jacquetta Hyzer’s youngest son, Troy, called her home in Independence, Missouri, every morning. Hyzer said they are well-remembered conversations.

“I talked with him the morning before he passed and he did pass at his home. Alone. He was by himself,” Hyzer said.

On Tuesday, the phone rang about another one of Hyzer’s children, her daughter, Yvette.

“She went to St. Mary’s Hospital in Blue Springs. She went into the ICU,” Hyzer said. “I got the call right at 7 a.m. this morning that she was gone. It really hurts my heart and makes me so mad at my daughter right now. I am mad at Yvette.”

Hyzer explains that Yvette was unvaccinated. She says she tried to get her daughter to get the shot because of her “several medical conditions.”

“Her doctor let us go in and see her on Christmas Day, which was such a blessing to me because I didn’t get to be with my son at all. I never got to see him,” Hyzer said

Troy died from COVID-19 four months to the day before Yvette’s death.

“I just feel like parts of me are gone,” Smith said. “And I don’t know that I’m going to be enough for my momma. I’m worried about my momma.”

Smith, the middle child, is now an only child. She said she is facing frustration over skepticism within her family.

“It makes me angry. Because this will kill you. It is real. Very real. And even my three children, they won’t get the vaccine neither. And they’re grown so I can’t make them but…don’t you get it?” Smith said. “What’s it going to take for you to get it?”

Smith has a visible port in her arm where she receives dialysis, a part of her continuing treatment for Leukemia.

She said she’s dealing with the pain in her family, and although she’s vaccinated, there are continuing fears about rising case numbers in the community working through this new change in isolation recommendations from the CDC.