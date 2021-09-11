CLAREMONT VILLAGE, the Bronx — Police arrested a Bronx man in the death of a 1-year-old infant, officials said Saturday.

Keishawn Gordon, 23, of the Bronx, faces charges of murder, manslaughter, aggravated sex abuse and sex abuse, according to police, who would not go into further detail about the nature of the charges.

On Thursday, police responded to the Webster Houses at around 3 p.m. for a call of an unconscious child, police said at the time. When authorities arrived, they found the infant unconscious a bedroom.

The baby boy, Legacy Beauford, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Officials identified Gordon as the baby’s mother’s boyfriend; he is accused of sexually abusing the child.

Sources told PIX11 News the baby was found with multiple injuries.