Mother charged with murder in death of 2 babies in Queens

Two babies were found dead in a NYCHA development in Queens on April 22, 2021. (Ken Evseroff/PIX11)

The mother of two infants found dead inside of their Queens apartment has been arrested and charged with murder, the NYPD said Friday.

Danezja Kilpatrick, 23, faces charges of first- and second-degree murder, acting in a manner injouries to a child and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

Her children, Dallis and Dakota Bentley, each 6 weeks old, we found dead at their home at the Woodside Houses.

Officers responded to a call at the New York Housing Authority development on 51st Street around 3:30 p.m. Thursday after a family member concerned about the children went to the apartment, police said.

One of the babies was found in the crib, but the other baby was found wrapped in a blanket under the sink, NYPD officials said. A knife was recovered at the scene and it appears one of the babies may have had stab wounds.

After officers discovered the first baby and questioned the mother about the second, she pointed to the sink, officials said.

Both babies were unconscious and unresponsive when police arrived. Emergency medical services pronounced them deceased at the scene.

The babies were born in March, officials said.