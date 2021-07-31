Mother arrested after 12-year-old gives birth to 24-year-old man’s baby

TULSA (WJW) – An Oklahoma mother has been arrested after her 12-year-old daughter gave birth to a 24-year-old man’s child.

The mother, Desiree Castaneda, allegedly knew of the relationship between the two and threw them a baby shower, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

She faces charges of enabling child sex abuse and child neglect in the case.

According to police, the father of the baby, Juan Miranda-Jara, was arrested July 14 when officers were called to the hospital for a possible rape while the girl was in labor.

Miranda-Jara admitted he was in a relationship with the girl and that it started in October 2020, police said. He also admitted he is the father of the baby, police said.

He faces charges of first-degree rape of a minor.

The girl’s father is in prison serving a 12-year sentence for first-degree rape in an unrelated case.