'Zero Chill' star Grace Beedie talks new Netflix series

Actress Grace Beedie told PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe all about her new Netflix original series “Zero Chill.”

The series focuses on teen figure skater Kayla whose life is turned upside down when her parents move the family from Canada to the UK after her twin brother Mac lands a prestigious ice hockey scholarship.

Beedie told us how she was able to prove her skating skills when she auditioned for the role, setting her apart from other actors.

Plus, the actress played a fun game with Obiekwe based on the theme of the show.

