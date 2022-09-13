NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some familiar faces and well-known shows were among the repeat winners at the Primetime Emmys Monday night.

Zendaya, Jason Sudeikis, and Jean Smart took home trophies while for their individual performances, and Sudeikis’ popular Apple TV show “Ted Lasso” won the best comedy award. “Succession” and “Squid Game” were also big winners on the night.

First-time winner Sheryl Lee Ralph won the supporting actress trophy for “Abbott Elementary” and brought the house down with her acceptance speech.

Watch the full recap of the Emmys in the video player above.