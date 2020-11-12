Zazie Talks Climate: Actor Zazie Beetz discusses IGTV show focusing on climate change & diversity

A famous New Yorker is using her social media platform to bring attention to climate change.

Actor Zazie Beetz has starred in blockbuster films like Joker and Deadpool 2, in between her role on the hit TV show Atlanta. But when the pandemic hit, she teamed up with her partner, actor/writer David Rysdahl, to launch a passion project close to both of their hearts.

Their IGTV show “Zazie Talks Climate” focuses on climate change issues while highlighting Black and brown activists doing the work. The couple teamed up with the NRDC to help cultivate a diverse list of potential guests.They’ve also gotten help from family and friends, from the addition of subtitles to the videos for the hearing impaired to the donation of music from their friends in the band Black Grapefruit for the show’s opening sequence.

The couple talked to PIX11’s Marysol Castro about how the show came together, what they’ve learned from their guests, and how they hope to see it grow in the future.

Click here to visit check out all the episodes of “Zazie Talks Climate.”