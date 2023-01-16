New York (PIX11) The party that people have been waiting for is here and we’re all invited. ‘House Party’ is a take on the 90s classic which starred the hip hop duo Kid ‘n Play. However, this latest inception has a modern spin to it. It is produced by NBA player Lebron James and is lead by cast members Jacob Latimore, Tosin Cole, Rotimi, and DC Young Fly.

The story follows aspiring club promoters ‘Kevin’ and ‘Damon’ throwing the party of the year inside the mansion of basketball star Lebron James without his permission in order to make extra money. The movie is filled with many celebrity cameos, laughs, music, and an overall good time for audiences. It is described as a love letter to the original film.

‘House Party’ release in theaters exclusively on January 13, 2023.