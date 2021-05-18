Your Korean Dad: Nick Cho talks viral TikTok account

Nick Cho has built a massive social media following with his “Your Korean Dad” TikTok account.

Cho has garnered millions of followers by just doing regular dad stuff, but in his own unique, uplifting way.

The real-life father of two teens told Marysol Castro that his viral clips come from just doing everyday activities while spreading positive vibes in his own unique way.

“I just really wanted people to feel, like, a warm hug through the internet,” he said.

Plus, Cho told PIX11 when he conceived of the idea, how he made it a reality and what’s next for him after Internet fame and adulation.

Cho recently launched his Your Korean Dad YouTube channel for expanded content in the same vein as the beloved TikTok account.