‘Younger’ star Molly Bernard talks season 7, movie ‘Milkwater’

NEW YORK — It may be seven seasons old, but “Younger” still hasn’t lost its youthful spark.

The series began on the premise of a divorced and penniless woman in her 40s trying to re-enter the workforce after being a stay-at-home mom. Desperate and feeling the effects of ageism, Liza Miller decided to flip the script and pretend to be 26 to get hired.

Although the lie got her the job, other calamities ensued. But she also created a whole new life for herself, including the introduction of people like Lauren Heller, a feisty social media maven played by actress Molly Bernard.

Bernard joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat about the show and her movie, “Milkwater.”

The first four episodes of “Younger” will stream Thursday on Paramount Plus, and the remaining eight episodes will air weekly.