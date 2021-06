NEW YORK — Young Lords New York City co-founder Felipe Luciano and “Takeover” director Emma Francis-Snyder joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about the new film, which details the 1970 takeover of Lincoln Hospital in the South Bronx.

The documentary will screen in select New York City theaters this weekend as part of the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.

Find out more and how to watch the film here.