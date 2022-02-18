Young gamers rake in millions before there’s a game

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Whether anyone likes it or not, the metaverse is coming. It’s a place where people can conduct their lives online with any traits they want to give their online characters.

But there’s more to it than that, as four young men — ages 16, 18, 18 and 22 — are proving. They started with a mission to improve financial literacy, and their efforts have merged into a new video game business that’s made a small fortune selling NFTs.

NFT stands for non-fungible tokens. They’re original digital images that can be sold. And as these guys were developing their video game, they sold 3,333 NFTs for villains and they say they took in more than $2.5 million. The buyers are like investors in the business. They can use the avatars in the game and will be invited to attend some real-world functions, as well.

“A lot of people are very excited to get their hands on these things and play it on our video game, “ said 22-year-old Sam Elfarra.

“We get the money and then the investors initially basically trust us to follow our road map which is basically building the video game (and) going into these areas (New York and Chicago) and building financial literacy,” 18-year-old Sonny Fazio told PIX11 News.

In fact, they say they’ve already given more than $40,000 to the financial literacy 501©(3) charity Cents Ability.

If it all sounds hard to believe, consider this. They tell PIX11 they’ll be selling another 3,333 NFT’s for “good guy” characters for the game. They say the game is about ready for beta testing.

Welcome to this version of the metaverse.