Young star ‘Young Dylan’ talks rise to fame with 3 new shows

NEW YORK — Young Dylan, real name Dylan Gilmer, went from viral videos online to appearances on “Ellen.” Now, he has three shows on television, all while going to school.

The 12-year-old actor, rapper and TV host joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about all his endeavors.

You can catch Young Dylan on Nickelodeon and Tyler Perry’s “Young Dylan” scripted series, as well as the Nickelodeon show “NFL Slime Time.”

Plus, Young Dylan just wrapped shooting “The Kids’ Tonight Show,” executive produced by Jimmy Fallon for Peacock. The series is set to launch on Oct. 14.

