New York (PIX11) ‘The Good Nurse’ is finally available for people to see. Rising star Alix West Lefler chats about her role in the movie which is based on a true story. She was thrilled to work with Jessica Chastain and even spoke about the time they met up and hung out at Central Park.

The movie features Academy Award winners Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain along with Alix West Lefler, Nnamdi Asomugha, Malik Yoba, Kim Dickens. ‘The Good Nurse’ is currently streaming on Netflix and playing at selected theaters.

Alex, who also has a recurring role on ‘Riverdale.”