New York (PIX11) Cameron Crowe’s ‘Almost Famous’ makes a return after 20 years but not on the big screen. Instead, it’s on Broadway. The multi-talented Casey Likes is making his debut singing and dancing in the Broadway musical in the lead role as ‘William Miller’.

The story follows Like’s character ‘William’, an aspiring music journalist, who is hired by ‘Rolling Stone’ Magazine at the age of 15 to go on the road with an up-and-coming band. Casey expresses what it was like to audition for the musical and performing for the man himself, Cameron Crowe. He says that he and Crowe clicked from the beginning.

But it does not stop there for the young actor. He will be portraying ‘Gene Simmons’, the front man for the rock band ‘Kiss’, in the Neil Bogart biopic ‘Spinning Gold’ that will come out March 31st, 2023

For more information on tickets to see ‘Almost Famous’ and the showtimes at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater visit almostfamousthemusical.com