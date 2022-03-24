Spring is here, so it’s the perfect time to start thinking of brightening up your space with some plants! Christopher Griffin, better known as “The Plant Kween,” returned to the show to discuss greening up your space for the new spring season. PIX11’s Marysol Castro talked to the Plant Kween about how to choose the right “green gurls” for you home and their new book that was just released titled, “You Grow Gurl! Plant Kween’s Lush Guide to Growing Your Garden.”

