NEW YORK (PIX11) — A bite could actually be what makes someone’s day. There is food that can improve the way you feel, according to Dr. Uma Naidoo.

Naidoo is a nutritional psychiatrist at Harvard Medical School. She’s also a trained chef. She brought her expertise to the PIX11 Morning News to talk about food that can make folks feel better.

Among the food she mentioned were bananas, nuts and seeds, eggs and dark chocolate. Bananas are high in vitamin B6 and help produce the neurotransmitters like dopamine that can help retain memory and make people feel like they’re getting a reward.

Nuts and seeds are high in protein, healthy fats and fiber. They’re also a source of the important amino acid tryptophan. Eggs boost tryptophan in blood plasma, and Dr. Uma says the yolks are important, too.

Dark chocolate has a load of mood-boosting compounds. It can really lift spirits, although sugar intake should be monitored closely. But only dark chocolate, Naidoo said. The same benefits can’t be taken from milk or white chocolate.