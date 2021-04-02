Yonkers artist talks hometown mural honoring unsung essential workers

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

YONKERS, N.Y. — A larger-than-life “thank you” to unsung essential workers is coming to Yonkers.

The mural, created by Yonkers native Robin Alcantara, is located in the parking lot of a local bus company in the Westchester town.

Alcantara has painted murals across the country, but this was his first mural in his hometown.

The mural took just under a week to paint in late March and will be revealed to the public soon.

The artist told the PIX11 Morning News all about how he made it happen, how long it took and why the piece was so important to him.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Yonkers artist talks mural honoring essential workers

NJ sees COVID surge as gathering limits increase

Chilly, partly sunny Friday before mild, bright Easter weekend

NY entertainment venues can reopen Friday at limited capacity

Fitness studios unite for a healthy Harlem

Community continues to condemn rise in anti-Asian attacks

Is New York reopening too much too soon?

Bronx families move into new affordable apartments

Bronx businesses hope to rebound on Opening Day

@PIX11News on Twitter