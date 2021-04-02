Yonkers artist talks hometown mural honoring unsung essential workers

YONKERS, N.Y. — A larger-than-life “thank you” to unsung essential workers is coming to Yonkers.

The mural, created by Yonkers native Robin Alcantara, is located in the parking lot of a local bus company in the Westchester town.

Alcantara has painted murals across the country, but this was his first mural in his hometown.

The mural took just under a week to paint in late March and will be revealed to the public soon.

The artist told the PIX11 Morning News all about how he made it happen, how long it took and why the piece was so important to him.