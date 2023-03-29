NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Yankees are rolling out a new food item on Opening Day. It’s called the 99 Burger, and it’s named after the team’s new captain, Aaron Judge.

The burger contains two patties with American Wagyu beef, New School American Cheese, a secret sauce, pickles, and caramelized onions — all on a brioche bun. Yankee Stadium will sell a maximum of 99 per game.

Yankees senior executive chef Matt Gibson and Mark Lobel, co-owner of Lobel’s of New York, joined PIX11 Morning News to discuss the burger. Watch the video player for more.