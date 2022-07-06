NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Yankees are in it for a home run — for blood donations.

After a drop in blood donations, the New York Blood Center, along with the New York Yankees, started holding a blood drive at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Donors can drop by starting from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. They should sign up first and bring a government ID before heading to Yankee Stadium. The first 250 donors will receive a pair of ticket vouchers for future games.

Andrea Cefarelli from the New York Blood Center joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about how important the blood drive is.

