New York (PIX11) WWE’s biggest party of the year ‘Summerslam’ comes to Detroit for the first time at Ford Field. One of WWE’s most popular superstars L.A Knight will be amongst the many stars in the ring for the highly anticipated event.

The self proclaimed ‘Mega Star’ will be competing in the ‘Summerslam’ Battle Royale. Knight looks at himself as a throwback for today’s generation. Some may even compare him to legendary wrestlers The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Catch L.A Knight and the other WWE superstars at ‘Summerslam’ streaming on Peacock Saturday August 5, 2023 at 8pm.