Writer Alan Zweibel talks book ‘Laugh Lines,’ ‘Here Today’ movie

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — The film “Here Today” starring Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish shows friendships can be made anytime, anywhere and with people you have nothing in common with.

Writer Alan Zweibel joined forces with Crystal to co-write the movie. 

Zweibel spoke with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe to share how the movie came into light.

He also discussed his new book “Laugh Lines,” which is a memoir that takes readers through his career in the comedy-writing business. 

Zweibel has two upcoming events: He’ll be in conversation with Billy Crystal presented by the 92nd Street Y on June 10. Then on June 13, he’ll be part of a conversation with Al Franken. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss