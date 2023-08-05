New York (PIX11) The ‘Spade’ brothers are back for another round in the new season of the Starz wrestling drama ‘Heels.’ Season 2 will pick up where the last season left off. This time viewers will get a deeper look into the pro wrestling business with new characters.

The cast learned a lot about the wrestling world from doing this show. They also expressed ‘Heels’ is not just about the ring but the characters who are involved. Viewers may gravitate towards some of their stories.

‘Heels’ airs Friday nights on Starz and is also available on the Starz app.