New York-born wrestler Chris Jericho returns to the Big Apple for AEW’s Grand Slam. This is the second year this wrestling event comes to Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Last year’s show was the first-ever professional wrestling event at the iconic venue, which featured a sold-out crowd and now-legendary matches. On top of crowning a new AEW World Champion at the show in an epic showdown between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, the AEW World Tag Team Championships will also be defended, Queens legend Action Bronson will make his in-ring debut, and much, much more.