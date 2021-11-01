World Vegan Day: Health benefits and how to adopt the vegan diet

Nov. 1 is World Vegan Day, and more people are adopting a vegan diet than ever before.

A 2019 survey found that almost 10 million Americans are vegan. In 2004, that number was only at about 300,000.

Even if you are not vegan, a 2020 Gallup poll found that one in four Americans are cutting back on eating meat, and by 2026, the Global Vegan Food Market could be valued at more than $31 billion.

In honor of World Vegan Day, why not try to make at least one of your meals vegan?

Vegan influencer Danielle Brown, known as the “Healthy Girl Kitchen” on TikTok and Instagram, shared some recipes and her experience going vegan.

For recipes and more information, visit HealthyGirlKitchen.com.