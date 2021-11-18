World Pancreatic Cancer Day: Actress and survivor talks warning signs and testing

It’s been about a year since Alex Trebek lost his battle with pancreatic cancer. Trebek was 80 when he died, but he put up a brave battle with the disease for nearly two years.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the toughest cancers to beat, with just a 10% survival rate.

Thursday morning, on World Pancreatic Cancer Day, the PIX11 Morning News spoke with a 17-year survivor who’s making sure that we know warning signs.

Actress Kitty Swink, who played Minister Rozahn on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” joined the show to raise awareness about the disease.

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network is hosting a live virtual event at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Nov. 18, to discuss early detection and testing. You can RSVP now on their website to join the conversation.

