NEW YORK (PIX11) — Monday marks World Mental Health Day, making it a great time to be vigilant of the signs of possible mental health challenges.

It’s particularly important to watch for the warning signs in young people, said Dr. Anthony Puliafico during an appearance on PIX11 Morning News, citing rising case numbers among children.

“We are certainly seeing increases in depression, anxiety, [and] more severe mental health concerns over the last two decades,” said Puliafico, a clinical psychologist and associate professor at Columbia University specializing in child and adolescent psychology. “We’re seeing increases in sadness and hopelessness.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.