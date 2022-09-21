NEW YORK (PIX11) — There are approximately 410,000 people in New York living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

There are several warning signs linked to the disease, such as withdrawal from work and socializing, and changes in mood and personality, according to Meg Boyce, the vice president of programs and services of of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Hudson Valley Chapter.

Boyce joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday, which is World Alzheimer’s Day, to talk about the disease and the promising treatments that are being worked on.

